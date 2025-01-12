Brickies building a Trophy legacy

FA TROPHY FIFTH ROUND
By Danny Rust
WE’RE ON OUR WAY: Richie Hamill wheels away after scoring Sittingbourne’s first goal against Salisbury
PICTURE: Max Flego
ISUZU FA TROPHY FIFTH ROUND DRAW
Gainsborough Trinity v Woking
Southend United v Sittingbourne
Spennymoor Town v Boston United
Oxford City v Forest Green Rovers
Aldershot Town v Boreham Wood
Kidderminster Harriers v Sutton United
Worthing v Rochdale
Altrincham v Eastleigh
Ties to be played on Saturday February 1
Chris Arthur is daring to dream that high-flying Sittingbourne can reach a Wembley final despite facing the daunting task...
