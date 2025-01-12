Brickies building a Trophy legacy

FA TROPHY FIFTH ROUND

By Danny Rust

WE’RE ON OUR WAY: Richie Hamill wheels away after scoring Sittingbourne’s first goal against Salisbury

PICTURE: Max Flego

ISUZU FA TROPHY FIFTH ROUND DRAW

Gainsborough Trinity v Woking

Southend United v Sittingbourne

Spennymoor Town v Boston United

Oxford City v Forest Green Rovers

Aldershot Town v Boreham Wood

Kidderminster Harriers v Sutton United

Worthing v Rochdale

Altrincham v Eastleigh

Ties to be played on Saturday February 1

Chris Arthur is daring to dream that high-flying Sittingbourne can reach a Wembley final despite facing the daunting task...