Russ’ boys find the holy grail!

By Matt Badcock

GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY’S Cup Kings are at it again – and boss Russ Wilcox doesn’t want them to stop ruling the roost.

The Step 3 Holy Blues dumped National League title chasers York City out of the Isuzu FA Trophy last weekend.

Dec Howe’s strike separated the two sides at the Northholme and powered the NPL Premier outfit to yet another upset.

It comes after they upset higher league Darlington and Boston United – before an epic penalty shoot-out win over Hednesford Town – on their way to reaching the FA Cup second round earlier this season.

And former Scunthorpe boss Wilcox cou...