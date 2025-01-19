MARTYRS TO STUDY WELSH PREMIER SWITCH

By Jon Couch

MEMBERS of Merthyr Town are to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting this week to discuss proposals to join the Welsh league in a deal worth up to £6 million.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) want the Martyrs to leave the English Non-League system and join an expanded Cymru Premier division in 2026.

Merthyr are the only remaining Non-League club from Wales currently playing in the English pyramid, along with EFL clubs Cardiff City, Swansea City, Wrexham and Newport County.

The Martyrs are currently top of Southern League Premier South and looking to secure ...