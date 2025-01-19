BUKOWSKI’S GOING GREEN AGAIN

By Neil Harvey

BOSS Ben Bukowski has swapped a promotion battle with Harrow Borough for a relegation scrap at lowly neighbours Hendon.

The Greens chief has completed a popular return to Silver Jubilee Park having previously in charge of the club’s Under-18 side.

He was also a coach under Gary McCann in the 2010s and after leaving to follow McCann to Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2018, became a manager in his own right, at Northwood, where he made a big impression.

Last summer, he left Woods to take over at Harrow Borough and led the club to a Isthmian League South Centra...