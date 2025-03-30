AFC Whyteleafe 3-1 Andover New Street: Leafe in control but boss Ennio Gonnella wary

Isuzu FA Vase, semi-final 1st leg

By Matthew Nash

AFC WHYTELEAFE 3

Bennett 22, 90+10, Mico 20

ANDOVER NEW ST 1

Postance 66

STRIDING AHEAD: Gaspar Mico wheels away with teammates after doubling Whyteleafe’s lead PICTURE: Ed Boyden

AFC Whyteleafe joint-boss Ennio Gonnella has admitted he was “upset” not to be taking a bigger lead to Hampshire for the second leg of their Isuzu FA Vase semi-final against Andover New Street.

Goals from Dan Bennett, his second re-establishing their two-goal advantage ten minutes into injury time, and Gaspar Mico has Combined Counties League Premier Division...