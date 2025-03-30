Aldershot Town vs Woking: Tommy Widdrington shares a Burn-ing desire

Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final preview

By Chris Dunlavy

Tommy Widdrington says leading Aldershot Town to a historic FA Trophy final at Wembley would be his own Dan Burn moment.

Burn, 32, fought his way from Non-League to the Premier League before joining hometown club, Newcastle United, in 2022.

And the giant centre-back’s rags-to-riches story got the fairytale ending it deserved when he headed home at Wembley to set Newcastle on the way to an emotional Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool – the Magpies’ first major domestic trophy since 1955.

Aldershot know all too well how it feels to be star...