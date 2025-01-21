Investing in Football Memorabilia In 2025

2024/25 is shaping up to be quite a year for the Premier League with Manchester City losing their mojo, and Liverpool returning to the top slot. Rarely out of the top five, they haven’t won the Premier League since 2020, so this may well be their year. When it comes to the top flight in football memorabilia collecting there is only one team that truly dominates, and that’s Manchester United. When it comes to memorabilia, it’s big stars that attract the biggest money, pretty much like the transfer market. With stars like Rashford, Fernandez and Maguire in the team, it’s easy to see why. Collecting is all about heritage as well, and with a rich history which includes George Best, Bobby Charlton and Cristiano Ronaldo, you can understand why the demand is so high. As the table shows below, pitch performance does not equal collectability. Take a look at the top of the memorabilia Premier League bellow:

Manchester United Liverpool Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal

Genuine signed Ronaldo shirts sell for upwards of £2,000 and you can understand why. As one of the world’s greatest ever footballers, he attracts a lot of attention. With stints at Real Madrid and Juventus as well as his national team, the Portuguese player has a rich history and a big worldwide fanbase.

It’s not all about Man Utd though. There are star players in all of the top teams, Haaland and Grealish at Manchester City, Van Dijk and Salah at Liverpool and Saka at Arsenal. The list goes on – the stars get bigger!

Women’s Football Is On The Rise

One of our big tips for collecting in 2025 is the rise is popularity of women’s football. Since the Lionesses won the Euros in 2022, interest in the women’s game has soared. Future superstars are being made right now, and if you want to get ahead of the curve, it might be a suitable time to start investing in women’s football memorabilia. Contrary to the men’s game, the biggest team in women’s football is Arsenal. Their home attendance has an average of 35,000 fans, in sharp contrast to Manchester United with just 11,000!

Signed women’s football shirts are rising in value, from a base price for a super league player of around £120, rising to over £400 for the biggest stars of the game. It’s quite a way off men’s valuations but rising quickly! Take a look at some of the prime pick-ups at Firmastella.com, the online signed memorabilia website.

L-R: Signed England Lionesses 2022 shirt £1,399, Fully Signed Women’s Arsenal 2025 Shirt £799.99, Signed Leah Galton Shirt (Man Utd) £299.99, Signed Eric Cuthbert shirt (Chelsea) £349.99, Signed Jill Roord shirt (Manchester City) £349.99 – Firma Stella©

This is a trend that is set to continue, especially as we career towards the Euros in Switzerland in July this year. 16 teams will compete for the prize: Hosts Switzerland, along with eight teams from the qualifying league stage and seven play-off winners.

The 2026 World Cup is On The Horizon

It’s only 18 months to the FIFA world cup in North America next year. This will be the first time the tournament is hosted by three different countries, with the USA, Mexico and Canada all involved. Games will be held from Vancouver down to Mexico City. It’s also the largest ever World Cup, with 48 teams competing for the ultimate prize in football. Expect a sharp rise in the prices of World Cup football memorabilia. Our advice once again is to get in early. The football memorabilia market exploded in 2022, and it will be no different next year. You can buy 1966 World Cup shirts for around £4,000, and much less for individual player shirts, but don’t expect those prices to stay the same for very long. With so few of the original team members still alive, no one is signing them anymore!

A Final Word

While star players will always dominate the football memorabilia collecting market, it’s the stars of the future where the real money lies. If you can spot the next Ronaldo, Messi or god forbid, Pele, then you will be quids in. Take a look at some of the Premier League’s up-and-coming players like Alejandro Garnacho who plays for Manchester United. Does your favourite team have a future international star?

Signed Garnacho shirt £599.99 Firma Stella©

A signed Garnacho shirt goes for under £600, and the price is only set to soar once his Argentine outings really kick off next year. There are many teen players in the ranks of the big Premier League clubs that are currently flying under the radar. Can you spot them?

One final piece of advice is to enjoy what you buy. Unless you are only buying a price of memorabilia to flip it for a higher price, then you could be staring at it on your wall for a long time. If that’s the case then buy what you like; something you will enjoy owning for many years!