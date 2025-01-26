BRICKIES BUILD A FUTURE FOR ALL

By Mohamed Hamza

SITTINGBOURNE FC have set their sights on giving back to their community by using precious grant funding for the good of all.

The Brickies are using money from league sponsors Pitching In’s Trident Community Foundation scheme to deliver football coaching sessions for two local SEND schools, ensuring children with special educational needs and disabilities are still able to enjoy the beautiful game.

And Andrew Marjeram, who is helping to spearhead the scheme, hopes the sessions will help further embed the club at the heart of the local community.

“We w...