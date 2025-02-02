We don’t want to stop now

By Jon Couch

PAUL Michael says Merthyr Town’s Welsh League proposal dilemma has had no effect on their title chances – and wants to continue giving the fans a team to be proud of.

The fan-led club this week rejected an offer to join the Cymru Premier in 2026, in a deal worth up to £6m, with a whopping 96 per cent of members voting to stay in the English Non-League system.

It comes at a time when the Martyrs are eight points clear at the top of Southern League Premier South following an impressive 22-match unbeaten run.

Boss Michael has led the club’s rise up the Step 3 ladder from their low...