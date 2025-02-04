Alan Shoulder: Remembering a Blyth Spartans icon

By Liam Rafferty

On Sunday, 2 February, former Blyth Spartans and Newcastle United forward Alan Shoulder sadly passed away, just two days before his 72nd birthday.

A key figure in Blyth’s legendary 1977/78 FA Cup run, Shoulder played a crucial role as the Spartans reached the fifth round, eventually bowing out in a replay against Wrexham at St James’ Park.

His performances caught the eye of Newcastle United manager Bill McGarry, who secured his services for £20,000 – a remarkable rise, considering Blyth had signed him for just £200 a year earlier.

A coal miner by trade, Alan began his footballing journey at Bishop Auckland, spending six years there before moving to Croft Park.

Flourished

His transfer was met with resistance from Bishop Auckland, who involved the league in a dispute over his departure, but once settled, Alan flourished.

He featured in every FA Cup match that season, famously netting the winner in the fourth-round victory over Stoke City.

In total, he scored 20 goals that campaign for the ‘Green Army’.

At Newcastle United, Alan made 107 appearances and scored 35 goals over four years, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in 1979-80.

However, the arrival of Kevin Keegan as manager signalled the end of his time on Tyneside.

In 1982, Bob Stokoe brought him to Carlisle United on a free transfer, where he thrived in his debut season, scoring 21 goals in 46 matches.

Retirement

His final move came in 1985, joining Hartlepool United, where he added 24 goals in 66 appearances before injury forced his retirement in December 1988.

Post-retirement, Alan turned to management taking charge of Crook Town, Bishop Auckland, Willington and West Auckland Town.

He also had a brief stint as manager of Blyth, though it wasn’t the fairytale he had hoped for, stepping down after 14 games.

A true non-league legend and an unforgettable figure in Spartans’ history, Shoulder’s impact on the game will never be forgotten.

Rest easy, legend.