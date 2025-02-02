DEAN RALLIES THE TROOPS

MIDWEEK ROUND-UP

By Jon Couch

DEAN Brennan took Barnet four points clear at the top of the National League – and then urged more supporters to come out in force and join the party.

Brennan’s side overcome a stubborn Hartlepool United to clinch a 2-0win at The Hive on Tuesday night to leave daylight between them and title rivals Forest Green Rovers and York City.

But with a crowd of just 1,289 braving wet and cold conditions to see the Bees through to a 12th home win of the season, Brennan has called on supporters to bring a friend and increase the numbers to help them...