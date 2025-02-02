Exiting Devon Matthews is urging Curzon Ashton on

By Jon Couch

MOVE: Devon Matthews

Fans’ favourite Devon Matthews has urged Curzon Ashton to go on and win the league after completing a move into the EFL with Accrington Stanley.

The 25-year-old joined from Mossley in 2022 and has become an integral part of Curzon’s progression under Craig Mahon.

Matthews helped the club to their highest ever league finish in National League North last season and has helped front this season’s unexpected title charge.

Now he has been snapped up by League Two Stanley after making 138 appearances for the Nash scoring eight goals.

Speaking of his exit from t...