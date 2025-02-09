TONY INCENZO: Not bad for a bag of balls!

Tony INCENZO

TALKING POINTS

LOOKING back on a glittering career where he won six England international caps marauding down the left wing for the likes of Manchester United, Gordon Hill believes it all became possible due to his humble upbringing in Non-League circles.

Hill also played professionally for Millwall, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers plus several overseas teams. Nevertheless it was Southall FC who set him on his way.

Currently aged 70 and living in gthe USA, near Seattle, Hill joined me on Zoom to discuss those early days. He began by recalling a modest path into football.

