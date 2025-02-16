TOP PAIR WILL GIVE BULLS BID A BOOST

By Robin Jones

AMBITIOUS Jersey Bulls have signed two former Football League stars to boost their promotion chances in Combined Counties Premier South.

Jersey-born striker Kurtis Guthrie, 34, returns having represented local sides St Clement and Trinity, and won a bronze medal for Jersey at the 2011 Island Games.

Guthrie scored on his England C debut and later turned out for Forest Green, Colchester, Stevenage, Bradford City and Port Vale.

Glasgow-born centre-back Paul McKay, 28, also arrives following spells at Doncaster Rovers, Leeds United, Cardiff City, Morecambe, Airdrie, Quee...