Latest News

JAMMERS SET THE TONE WITH DOUBLE COUP

on

More in Latest News:

PEDIGREE: Gary Hooper in his Celtic days
PICTURE: Alamy

MALDON & Tiptree’s ambitious new owners have wasted no time in making a statement of intent – by landing a double transfer coup.
Barrie and Scott Drewitt-Barlow completed a multi-million pound takeover of the Step 4 Jammers last week and marked their arrival by bringing back successful former boss Kevin Horlock as the man to lead the revolution in Isthmian North.
And Horlock, who quit as boss of Needham Market to take the role, has made his intentions known by luring top goalkeeper Elliot Justham from a ni...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login