Hill did it the hard way with Shrimpers

FANS’ FORUM

I READ with great interest you article on Gordon Hill and his memories of first playing at Southall FC in season 1972-73 (NLP, February 9).

But I would like to add that, at the age 16, albeit as an amateur, his initial taste of football was in the first ever season of the Essex Senior Football League in 1971-72 when he appeared for Southend United ‘A’ for most of the season with six goals to his credit.

And therein lies a story within a story that I am sure Mr Hill was happy to forget.

In a magazine article published in 1976-77, Gordon Hill was quot...