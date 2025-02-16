THE TITLE HEAT IS ON YOU!

Di Paola fires warning to rivals

By Matthew Nash

DOM DI Paola has told Horsham’s Isthmian Premier Division rivals that the heat is all on them in their quest to take the title.

The Hornets went into yesterday’s fixture at home to Chatham Town on the back of a run of 11 wins in 12 matches stretching back to mid-December – one which has taken them into the chase for automatic promotion.

The West Sussex club began the weekend a point off leaders Dartford and second-placed Billericay, two clubs determined to return to Step 2, and Di Paola says their need to go up i...