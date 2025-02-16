WEMBLEY SYNERGY FOR FINALS DAY

By Neil Harvey

HOLDERS: Romford celebrate victory in the FA Vase Final at Wembley last May

MOMENT OF GLORY: Gateshead captain Greg Olley gets ready to lift the Isuzu FA Trophy after winning last year’s final

PICTURE: Peter Short

NON-LEAGUE Finals Day will be back on the hallowed turf at Wembley Stadium this year, taking place on Sunday May 11.

Once again, the Isuzu FA Vase and Isuzu FA Trophy finals will be played consecutively with day tickets covering supporter admittance to both. Details will be available once the finalists are known.

This is the second successive y...