PICS CHIEF ISSUES INCOME RALLY CRY

RUSHALL Olympic chairman John Allen admits the club’s current financial position “will not be enough” to keep the Pics competitive in National League North.

In a statement this week, the Pics chief of more than 28 years said he felt he needed to issue supporters with a “dose of reality”, insisting the club face a “scramble to survive” at Step 2 with a “financial hole that becomes harder to fill”.

Rushall are playing only their second season at the level having won promotion through the Southern Premier Central play-offs i...