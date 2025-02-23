DIARY OF A GROUND HOPPER

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15TH

CHELMSLEY TOWN 4 LUTTERWORTH ATHLETIC 2

M ore and more postponed notices flash up so it’s time for me to drag myself out of my pit and find a match! I scour the fixtures for ‘Plastic Fantastic’ options and come across Chelmsley Town of the Midlands League Division One. The club are groundsharers at Coleshill, which rules out The Fox from visiting, hence I am tempted while he is away. Perfect.

After checking ‘Socials’, I find the match is definitely on, though the club are asking for a volunteer to staff the gate.

They must be...