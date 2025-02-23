‘Ricay boss relishes title run-in

By Niall Scouler

Gary McCann is confident his Billericay Town side have what it takes to make it out of the Isthmian Premier Division this season – but only if they stay consistent!

It’s proving to be a tight race at the top of the table with the Blues, Horsham and Dartford separated by just four points ahead of the weekend, while Cray ley PM are also lurking.

The Darts are on a run of 21 games beaten but still un-only sit one point above second-placed d Billericay in a race you can’t take your eyes off.

McCann says that the key to his side’s success has b...