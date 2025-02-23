Stockton Town: Anchors in the defence

By Mark Carruthers

Stockton Town boss Michael Dunwell has lavished praise on long-serving centre-back pair Adam Nicholson and Tom Coulthard for continuing to prove themselves whatever the level.

The Anchors have powered their way up the pyramid, progressing from the Step 7 Wearside League all the way to the Northern Premier League Premier Division at Step 3 inside nine seasons.

With title wins, cup triumphs, play-off finals and a Wembley appearance in the FA Vase final behind them, Dunwell’s men have taken every level in their stride and could hit a new high this season as they challenge ...