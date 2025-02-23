Columnists, FA Trophy, Latest News

FA Trophy Factfile: Battling Brickies are fifty not out

By Phil Annets @FATROPHYFACTFILE

The story of this season’s Isuzu FA Trophy so far are undoubtedly Isthmian League Division One South East club Sittingbourne.
Not only are the Brickies the last non-National League club standing, but they have also won through eight ties, scored 18 goals and caused six Cupsets (including away at National League Southend United in the last round).
They have also reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s 50th FA Trophy campaign – a competition record.
Sittingbourne host National League Aldershot Town for whom a victory would e...

