Wembley final day booked

THIS year’s National League Promotion Final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday June 1.

It’s a culmination of two-and-a-half weeks of play-off action, starting with the first Eliminator, on Wednesday May 14.

The National League North and South playoffs begin with the first Eliminators on Tuesday April 29, the week directly after the final day of the regulation season, on Saturday April 26.

GRAND DAY OUT: Bromley won last year’s Promotion Final on penalties PICTURE: Alamy

Both finals take place on the weekend of May 17/18 and will again be played at the home ground of the finalist club who finished higher in the league table.

Final details, including kick-off times for all play-off matches, will be confirmed in due course.