Middle East Could be a Viable Career Path for National League Players

Many English Football League (EFL) clubs are reluctant to sign National League players despite the plethora of talent currently plying their trade in the fifth tier.

For example, London-born centre-back Louie Annesley was widely considered a decent prospect after coming through the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers.

He quickly became a regular fixture in the Gibraltar national team and proved his mettle by keeping Erling Braut Haaland quiet during a World Cup qualifier against Norway.

Despite his exploits, things did not quite work out for him at Blackburn. Annesley clearly has the quality to play in the EFL but is currently turning out for relegation-threatened Braintree Town.

There are numerous other players in the National League who are capable of playing at a higher level, but only a handful earn a shot at the big leagues.

With EFL clubs hesitant to gamble on them, they are left searching for alternative routes to take their careers to the next level.

The SPL Could Offer an Escape Route

The Saudi Pro League’s (SPL) free-spending policy has lured some of the biggest names in professional football to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane are among the top stars who have been signed by SPL clubs.

However, there is increasing speculation that the SPL could also become an attractive destination for players at the lower levels of the English football pyramid.

The financial disparity between non-league football and the higher echelons of the game is vast, and the dream of making a sustainable career in football often fades for many players as the years go by.

But the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia provide a viable route for non-league players to forge a successful career at a decent level.

The Financial Incentive is Tempting

Players and football agents have started paying more attention to the opportunities available in the SPL.

The SPL is eager to elevate its status ahead of hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup, but there is also a long-term goal of competing with Europe’s top leagues in terms of quality and global appeal.

They are investing so much money into the sport that young talent from the United Kingdom could live like Premier League footballers there.

Solihull-born striker Brad Young is a great example. The 21-year-old, who left TNS in the Cymru Premier League to join SPL side Al-Orobah last summer, is a big fan of the league.

“All the big players are starting to come here,” Young said. “They’re pumping a lot of money into the league. They want the league to get to the Premier League’s standard. I think it will.

“The money side is good, but if you look at the standard of the league and the players of the league, it’s probably among the top five leagues.

“I didn’t just do it for the money. I did it for the experience of living abroad and to better my career. If I can establish myself in this league, I can establish myself anywhere around the world.”

Young’s trajectory is one that other non-league players could follow. The SPL’s financial clout means that even mid-tier talents can earn salaries far beyond what’s on offer in non-league football or even in the lower divisions of the EFL.

That is in addition to taking their careers to the next level by playing at a decent level. For many non-league players, that is a win-win scenario.

The SPL has already established itself as a go-to destination for most players, and it could be a decent pathway for non-league players who are often overlooked in England.

Instead of grinding away at a level with little financial or career security, they could move to the Middle East and benefit from professional training, higher wages and increased exposure.