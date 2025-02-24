When the Boots Don’t Hang Up: Five Ex-Premier League Professionals Rediscovering the Joy of the Game in Non-League

In today’s era of multi-millionaire footballers, many top-tier players can hang up their boots and transition into luxurious retirements without the need to work another day.

Some choose the limelight of punditry or embark on the journey of earning coaching credentials – others explore ventures beyond the football world.

Mathieu Flamini may be a name that springs to mind when considering ex-Premier League professionals flourishing in their post-retirement careers beyond football. The former Arsenal midfielder is a co-founder of GF Biochemicals – he possesses a reported net worth of £10 billion, while the company is said to be worth double that amount.

However, away from these avenues, a select few take a different path, opting to continue playing the game they love in the ever-developing non-league levels, embracing its grassroots charm and challenges.

These former professionals are not only elevating the profile of non-league football but also contributing to its growing national recognition. With increased media coverage, more fixtures being broadcast, and greater discussions around the game’s evolving landscape, their presence is helping to shine a spotlight on developments within the sport – including the expanding opportunities in areas such as matched betting.

Let’s dive into some renowned names below.

Adam Le Fondre

A natural goalscorer, Adam Le Fondre made his name with Reading during their 2012/13 Premier League campaign. Despite the club’s relegation that season, he impressed with 12 league goals, often coming off the bench to make an impact. Notably, he boasts one of the best minutes-per-goal ratios in Premier League history, at 124.4 minutes per goal. Following his spell in England’s top-flight, he enjoyed stints in the Championship, A-League, and Indian Super League.

Now, he has taken his experience to non-league football, signing for FC United of Manchester at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign in the Northern Premier League. The 38-year-old was heavily drawn to the opportunity to play alongside his best friend, club captain Charlie Ennis. As of February 2025, Le Fondre has made 35 appearances, scoring 14 goals for the club.

Nile Ranger

Once considered a promising talent at Newcastle United, Nile Ranger’s career has been overshadowed by off-field controversies. His time in the Premier League was short-lived, but he still had the technical ability to perform at a high level. Ranger had been playing alongside Marvin Sordell and Gary Hooper at Kettering Town this season, but both players have recently departed to join Rayners Lane and Maldon & Tiptree FC, respectively.

The 33-year-old has been an integral part of The Poppies’ success thus far in the league, being title contenders in the Southern League Premier Central, as well as contributing to a historic FA Cup run which saw the seventh tier side reach the second round. He scored the crucial goal against Northampton Town to secure a 2-1 triumph in the first Northamptonshire derby for 35 years against League One side Northampton Town. However, the run concluded in the following round despite their best efforts against Doncaster Rovers, as extra time and a Billy Sharp brace were ultimately required to edge the League Two outfit past Kettering Town’s resolve.

Leroy Lita

Leroy Lita moved to England at a young age and began his career at Chelsea’s youth academy. He gained prominence with Bristol City before securing a move to Reading, where he contributed to their promotion to the Premier League. In the top-flight, Lita was known for his strength and being a vocal point for Reading and Swansea. Though his tenures were brief on each occasion, he managed to find the back of the net 10 times in 65 games overall. His career also included spells at Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, and various clubs across different tiers and countries such as Greece and Thailand, amassing around 150 goals in over 500 appearances in total.

Lita is well and truly in the latter stages of his career now, turning out for his 24th club spanning over two decades at the age of 40, Barwell FC. The journeyman’s current outfit is battling in the relegation zone of the Southern League Premier Central. He and Ranger recently faced off against one another in the division, which saw Barwell fall to a 3-0 defeat, and the former Newcastle United man opened the scoring for The Poppies.

Charlie Austin

Charlie Austin’s journey from non-league football to the Premier League is a testament to his determination and goal-scoring prowess. Beginning his career with Kintbury Rangers, Hungerford Town, and Poole Town, Austin’s impressive performances caught the attention of Swindon Town, where he continued to excel. His prolific scoring record led to a move to Burnley and subsequently to Queens Park Rangers (QPR). Austin then made a name for himself with QPR in the Premier League, where he netted 18 goals in the 2014/15 season.

Having played for Southampton and West Bromwich Albion in the top-flight following QPR’s relegation to the Championship, he amassed over 100 Premier League appearances and 34 goals in total, too. In 2022, Austin ventured abroad to play for Brisbane Roar in the A-League before returning to Swindon Town. Since last summer, Austin has returned to his roots, representing AFC Totton in the Southern League Premier South. His side are in the hunt for the title and progression to the sixth tier.

Jordan Ibe

Once hailed as one of Liverpool’s brightest young talents with over 100 top-flight appearances to his name, Jordon Ibe showed flashes of brilliance in the Premier League but struggled with consistency. After moving to Bournemouth for a £15 million fee, his form dipped, and he eventually stepped away from football in different periods after spells with Derby County and Adanaspor in Turkey to focus on his mental health.

Since turning to the non-league scene, Ibe has featured for Ebbsfleet United and Hayes & Yeading, but it hasn’t gone smoothly. Now, in his efforts to further rekindle his love for the game, the 29-year-old winger has recently joined Hungerford Town in the Southern League Premier South, which is the seventh tier of English football and the same division as Charlie Austin at AFC Totton.

These former Premier League professionals may no longer be in the spotlight of England’s top tier, but their passion for football remains undiminished. Whether driven by a love for the game, the desire to give back, or simply the thrill of competition, they continue to make an impact in the lower echelons of the pyramid in a humbling manner.