Two games to Wembley, we’ve gone all trembly

WE CATCH UP WITH ALL EIGHT TEAMS CHASING ISUZU FA VASE GLORY

ANDOVER N.STREET v HEANOR TOWN

Andover New Street

HAVE you heard about the club who won through to the FA Vase quarter-finals after winning not one but FOUR penalty shoot-outs?

It’s a record legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech would be proud to be part of as he was one of Andover New Street’s coaches up until the end of last season.

The Wessex League high flyers have made the most of being reinstated in the competition after Roman Glass St George were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

Cech spent an enjoyable few ye...