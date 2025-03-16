NOW IT’S OUR TIME TO SHINE

REACTION TO THE FA TROPHY & VASE QUARTER-FINAL DRAWS

By Jon Couch

BRAD ALL OVER: Glen Taylor congratulates Spennymoor keeper Brad James for his heroics

PICTURE: David Nelson

HE’S won two promotions and scored 200 goals in 10 glorious years with Spennymoor Town, but Glen Taylor admits he would love nothing more than a memorable cup run to cap it all off.

The 34-year-old just missed out on Moors’ one big moment, in the 2012-13 FA Vase final, by a matter of months after opting mid-season to leave and join hometown club Ashington.

Three years later, he was back a...