National League Moment of Matchweek 37 – Barnet’s late winner

Lee Ndlovu’s late winner for National League leaders Barnet provided the DAZN best moment of the day for matchweek 37.

In added time, Dagenham & Redbridge sub Aaron Loupalo-Bi charged with intent towards the Barnet goal from the halfway line, only to be denied by a well-timed challenge by Billy Clifford.

But moments later, an astute pass from Collinge found Ndlovu, and the striker’s powerful drive squirmed under the body of keeper Jones to give the Bees all three points.

Ndlovu came to the Bees’ rescue with a late winner to ensure they continued their red-hot form in the National League.

