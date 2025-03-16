BRICKIES AIM TO DO IT HOWARD’S WAY

By Danny Rust

MAGIC MOMENT: Sittingbourne beat Southend last week

PICTURE: Focus Images

TROY Howard is adamant that Sittingbourne are capable of pulling off yet another upset and booking their place in the Isuzu FA Trophy semi-finals by overcoming National League strugglers Aldershot Town next month.

The Step 4 Brickies extended their record-breaking run in the competition by pulling off a stunning last-gasp victory over Southend United last weekend, courtesy of Anthony Church charging down Macau-ley Bonne’s attempted clearance in stoppage-time.

Sittingbourne’s rewa...