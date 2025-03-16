Latest News

WAKES SO HAPPY TO HIT THE ROAD

By Andrew Simpson

BOURNE FREE: Bourne Town players and staff celebrate with fans after their win over Atherton LR
PICTURE: Greig Bertram

HOME advantage is serious when it comes to knockout competitions – but Bourne Town are happy to be bucking that trend.
Their reward for last weekend’s gripping penalty shoot-out success against Atherton LR in the Isuzu FA Vase is a SEVENTH successive away trip in the quarter-finals.
“What we really wanted was a home tie for the town,” manager Michael Goode told The NLP.
“But we’ve proven we’re a...

