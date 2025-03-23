Dan is Burning brightly!

By Mark Carruthers

DAN Burn’s rise from Non-League prospect to Newcastle United history maker and England international has caught many by surprise – not least those he once shared a dressing room with at Darlington.

After earning a trial with the then-League Two club, the Northumberland born defender took his first serious steps into the professional game with the Quakers following their relegation into the National League.

His early performances captured the attention of a number of clubs and it was Premier League side Fulham that won the race for his services by completing a deal that re...