Guernsey: New grounds for optimism says Green Lions boss Tony Vance

Lions hope change will bring luck!

By Matthew Nash

Guernsey boss Tony Vance believes moving into a football-specific stadium for the first time can give the game on the island a reboot – but insisted for now he is only focused on points and survival.

The Green Lions christen their new Victoria Park ground with a home fixture against Westfield in Pitching In South Central on Saturday.

But away from the official opening, they have a relegation battle to fight.

Vance admits he is looking forward to the occasion after leaving the Footes Lane ground they shared with other sports – although mainl...