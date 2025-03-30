Leafe in control but boss Ennio wary

ISUZU FA VASE, SEMI-FINAL 1ST LEG
By Matthew Nash
AFC WHYTELEAFE 3
Bennett 22, 90+10, Mico 20
ANDOVER NEW ST 1
PICTURE: Ed Boyden
WHYTELEAFE: Mascoll (for Braham-Barrett 63), Eruotor (for Mico 63), Ansah (for Watson 79), De Melo (Johnson-Palmer 90). Sub not used: Nwadike.
ANDOVER NS: Postance (for Thatcher 60), Herbert (for Williams 79), Perrett (for Holmes 89). Subs not used: Bowden, O’Brien.
STRIDING AHEAD: Gaspar Mico wheels away with teammates after doubling Whyteleafe’s lead
AFC WHYTELEAFE join...
