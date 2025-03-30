TUNE IN FOR THE SUNDAY DECIDER

By Freddie George

FANS who can’t make the crucial second leg at at Hartpury University next week can still enjoy a Super Sunday – by streaming the clash online.

Following yesterday’s 2-0defeat, it’s all to play for in Gloucestershire next weekend.

Hellenic League Premier Division leaders Hartpury will welcome the Kent-based Oyster-men for a 3pm kick-off.

Interest is expected to be high in the county, with Forest Green Rovers the last Gloucestershire club to have reached the FA Vase final, 43 years ago.

The Football Association have given a live streamin...