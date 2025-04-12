Ex-Dale ace Hicks is on big mission!

BIG: Keith Hicks, second right, and family after finishing their first challenge

Raising awareness about the importance of prostate cancer testing is the goal of former Rochdale and Oldham player Keith Hicks as he and family members are taking part in the ‘3 Points vs Cancer Challenge’.

They are undertaking three challenges – a run, walk and cycle – with the finish line at three matches involving Rochdale AFC. The Hicks family – Keith, sons Graham and Dan, daughter-in-law Colette and grandson Oliver – have already run the 6.8 miles from Rochdale’s Crown Oil Arena to Boundary Park for the recent derby.

They will then walk 20 miles from Rochdale to Altrincham for the Good Friday fixture and then on Easter Monday cycle the 51.9 miles from AFC Fylde to Rochdale.

Oldham, Altrincham and Rochdale have all granted permission for bucket collections for the Joe Thompson Appeal and Prostate Cancer UK.

Thompson was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2013 and currently battling the illness for a third time. He is trying to raise £250,000 for treatment and to pioneer a groundbreaking test to prevent recurrence.

Hicks, who played League football for Oldham Athletic, Hereford United and Rochdale and Non-League for Hyde United and Mossley, was diagnosed in 2020 after being persuaded to have a PSA test when a session took place at Rochdale AFC.

He said: “I was informed that there were no issues from that test but following a second PSA test the following season was diagnosed with a Gleason 6 Prostate Cancer, which really knocked me.

“Since then, I have been treated extremely well by the NHS with actions including three monthly assessments now down to half yearly to reassure me that everything is fine.

“I’m taking part in the run and walk to show that at 70 years of age I’m able to take part in regular exercise, which benefits me both physically and mentally, but the main message is that men over 50 should take a blood test, it could change men’s lives dramatically.”

Son Graham, who also played for Rochdale, came up with the challenge as both his father and father-in-law Keith Haworth have both battled prostate cancer while his mother Kathryn has previously had breast cancer, and the illness has touched the family.

Hicks says everyone is welcome to join them for the challenges. He can be contacted on email [email protected]

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/Team-Thompson-against-cancer-again or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/3-points-vs-cancer-challenge-145926