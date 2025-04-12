Honouring the media moguls for a first time

Digital Media Award

FOOTBALL is evolving all the time – and the NGAs are no different. This year, we are delighted to introduce a new award to the coveted list – launching our prestigious ceremony into a brand new era.

The world of Digital Media has exploded stratospherically over the last few years, offering football clubs of all levels a platform to integrate itself into the community.

With the first seeds sown from the introduction of club websites, mighty trunks grew with the social media world bringing a whole new dimension to every football supporter’s matchday experience, both from the terraces or from the comfort of their own home.

A monster had been created. With every goal or game highlight logged via regular match updates on various social media platforms, fans can now follow their club’s every kick from anywhere in the world, all with the click of a button.

But that now is just the tip of the iceberg. From video content showing match highlights and manager/ players’ interviews to regular news updates, the dreaded club statements and even podcasts where fans discuss team affairs, club media duties have become a 24/7 job, keeping clubs at the beating heart of the community.

And then there’s the humour element. Some Non-League social media teams have become synonymous for their witty analysis, ensuring their clubs head to the very top of the search engines, if not always the league table.

Commitment

But in order for this new age dynamic to take hold, it takes a lot of hard graft and commitment.

Media officers, often students learning their trade and nearly always volunteers, taking time out from their studies or free time to head down to the club to deliver breaking news.

It’s dedication like this which convinced us to create a new NGA award – and we want you to help us crown the inaugural winner at out awards ceremony at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane Stadium on Wednesday May 14.

So, if you’re proud of your club’s work from behind a laptop, microphone or camera, or if you know of any social media team who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in getting the message across, then please get in touch to help us put them in the spotlight for a change.