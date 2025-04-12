Give a shout out to your best away day

AWARD WINNER: Hilary Billimore, of Salisbury FC, recieves last year’s award from The FSA’s Nick Duckett PICTURE: Matt Bristow

THE FSA Away Day Experience of the Year

WHILE looking after home regulars is the platform for a football club to grow, huge pride also goes into welcoming visitors with top Away Day hospitality. This often goes without recognition or reward, but the NGAs aim to change all that with the Away Day Experience of the Year award.

The NLP have once again teamed up with the Football Supporters Association (FSA) to help acknowledge and celebrate those clubs who go the extra mile in welcoming visiting supporters as, without away fans, grounds are less vibrant and atmospheric places.

A noisy and colourful away following often helps turn even a mediocre game more of an event, while having a significant impact on the financial viability of the clubs involved.

Given the perils of a Saturday evening print deadline, we rarely get the opportunity to sample match day experiences which means you, the admission-paying fans, are much better placed than us to pick the winner of this award.

Last season the prize, which can be given to any club from Steps 1-4, was awarded to Salisbury FC.

Votes are open now so with the NGA ceremony at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane Stadium on Wednesday May 14 rapidly approaching, it’s time to send us your nominations for the most deserving recipients.

So what are you waiting for? Get in touch!