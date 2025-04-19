Uni kings can spread cheer after voiding Vase setback

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! HAILING OUR TITLE WINNERS OF 2024-25
By David Lawrence
LEARNING ON THE JOB: Hartpury University bounced back from their semi-final defeat in the FA Vase to win promotion
PICTURE: Garry Griffiths
JUST three days on from missing out on a Wembley final, Hartpury University were celebrating after being crowned Hellenic League Premier Division champions.
And they did it in style with victory over nearest rivals Roman Glass St George with a performance that had head coach Dr Martin Longworth purring.
The students topped the table for nearly six months but it took a 2-0win ...
