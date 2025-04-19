Marine AFC: Neil Young heads upstairs

Neil Young says Marine AFC have created enough memories in his six-and-a-half years in charge to last a lifetime – but concedes it’s the right time to end his glory era in charge.

Young, 49, won two promotions with the Mariners since joining in September 2018, and famously led the club to an FA Cup third-round tie against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in 2021.

But, as part of a major restructure at the National League North club this summer, Young will now step away from the Rossett Park dugout to become the club’s inaugural director of football.

As part of his new role, Young will lead all football operations at the Merseyside club, shaping its sporting strategy to drive future success for the men’s first team, having just successfully negotiated their first ever season at Step 2.

NEW ROLE: Neil Young

Memories

Young said: “I hoped this day wouldn’t come.

“After all that we have been through together over the last six-and-a-half years and the great days we have been able to share.

“It’s obviously very difficult to step away from my role as manager but I know personally now is the right time for me, but more importantly for the football club.

“The last two years have been very demanding from a manager’s perspective with promotion last season and the importance of keeping Marine in National League North this year.

“I am so happy we had the opportunities to experience and create so many memories that will last a lifetime.”

Young boasts an impressive managerial CV, winning no fewer than seven promotions, including an unprecedented three consecutive league championships in his first spell at the newly-formed Chester FC, breaking a host of records on the way.

He also had spells at Stockport County and Altrincham and took over as caretaker boss at FC Halifax Town until February 2018.