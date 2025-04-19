Vikings set sail on glory voyage

SIDMOUTH TOWN are celebrating promotion to Step 5 for the first time in their history – and manager Billy Rouse says they couldn’t have scripted it better.

The Vikings sealed the South West Peninsula League Premier East title by beating second-placed Newton Abbott Spurs 5-1last weekend.

Goals from Danny Pym, Louis Spalding, Louis Jagger-Cane and a double from Craig Veal saw Rouse’s side come from behind to wrap up top spot in front of 300 fans with two games to spare.

Sidmouth joined the National League System in 2011 from the Devon & Exeter League and this season equalled their best eve...