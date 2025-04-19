Mills had a perfect platform

PETERBOROUGH United boss Darren Ferguson believes Wembley wonder Harley Mills’ spell in Non-League provided the perfect springboard for his magic moment.

The 19-year-old left-back fired home a stunning free-kick to set Posh on their way to a surprise EFL Trophy triumph over Birmingham City under the arch.

The former Aston Villa youngster then played a crucial role in the build-up to Peterborough’s second in a 2-0win – a cameo which earned him a deserved man-of-the-match award.

Mills spent the opening months of the season on loan at National League South side Enfield Town and Posh boss Ferguson reckons his spell in Non-League provided a platform for his development in the pro game.

“Harley is such a talented boy,” Ferguson said. “He’s had to wait patiently but when he’s been called upon, he’s shown really great temperament.

“It’s interesting how different players develop in different ways. We felt like a move to Non-League would be good for Harley and his time there really helped him become a man.

“When you are in Non-League, you are playing week in, week out in a physical and demanding environment. It’s such a great learning curve for young players and helps them develop in so many ways.”

Mills spent two months with the Towners at the start of their inaugural season at Step 2, playing his part in important wins over Bath City and Weymouth before being recalled by his parent club in November.