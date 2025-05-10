FANTASY NON-LEAGUE 2024-25

Connect with us

WEEKLY UPDATE WITH IAN WHITE
WELCOME to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League. Today's update covers the period from Sunday, April 27 to Saturday, May 3. In today's update we name our eighth and final Manager of the Month winner, for April.
In first place and the winner of £25 is Show-addy Hoddy [S]. They fin-ished the month with 2,819 points, they are currently 122nd in the main table.
In second place, and 87pts behind, is 30 For The Road [S] who pick up £10 for their efforts. They are 17th in the main table.
In third place, and winning their entry fee back (£5), ...

    FA TROPHY FINAL: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory

    Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.

    FA VASE FINAL: Whitstable Town hit back to claim Wembley glory

    Ronald Sithole’s extra-time strike won the Isuzu FA Vase for Whitstable Town as they came from behind in an entertaining encounter at Wembley.

    CAL’S GOT HIS BOYS SEAL-ING JUST FINE

    NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH & SOUTH SEMI-FINAL REACTION By Matt Badcock JOB DONE: Chester trio Jack Bainbridge, Connor Woods and Harrison Burke celebrate beating Kidderminster PICTURE: Rick Matthews CALUM McIntyre says Chester have shown they have the personality for the play-offs – and they will need more of the same at...

    DAVID: I LET YOU DOWN

    AFC FYLDE are looking for a new manager to steer them to a National League return – after a season that chairman David Haythornthwaite described as his ‘annus horribilis’. In a lengthy statement to fans, the Coasters chief spoke of the effects of relegation from the National League and revealed...