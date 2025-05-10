FANTASY NON-LEAGUE 2024-25

Latest News
FA TROPHY FINAL: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory
Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.
FA VASE FINAL: Whitstable Town hit back to claim Wembley glory
Ronald Sithole’s extra-time strike won the Isuzu FA Vase for Whitstable Town as they came from behind in an entertaining encounter at Wembley.
CAL’S GOT HIS BOYS SEAL-ING JUST FINE
NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH & SOUTH SEMI-FINAL REACTION By Matt Badcock JOB DONE: Chester trio Jack Bainbridge, Connor Woods and Harrison Burke celebrate beating Kidderminster PICTURE: Rick Matthews CALUM McIntyre says Chester have shown they have the personality for the play-offs – and they will need more of the same at...
DAVID: I LET YOU DOWN
AFC FYLDE are looking for a new manager to steer them to a National League return – after a season that chairman David Haythornthwaite described as his ‘annus horribilis’. In a lengthy statement to fans, the Coasters chief spoke of the effects of relegation from the National League and revealed...