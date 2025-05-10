Connect with us

ARCHERS BID TO HIT TARGET AGAIN

WELSH ROUND-UP
By Rob Cole

CARDIFF Met are hoping to recreate history when they head north to Caernarfon for their latest shot at Euro glory in the JD Cymru Premier European play-offs.
Exactly six years ago today, they came from behind in their clash with Caernarfon Town at The Oval in the semi-finals.
At that stage neither club had played in European competition before and it was the Archers who made the grade first having been beaten in the final in the two pervious seasons.
A thrilling 3-2 victory earned the Archers a final spot against Bala Town, when a victory in a penalty sh...

