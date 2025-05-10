Connect with us

DEAN AND HIS TON-UP BEES SIGN OFF IN STYLE

By Jon Couch

TITLE-WINNING boss Dean Brennan described Monday’s season climax as “one of his favourite days in football” as champions Barnet achieved their goal of reaching a century of points.
Brennan’s champions waltzed to a comfortable 3-0 win against relegated AFC Fylde to finish the season with an incredible 102 points.
Goals from Ade Oluwo, a Mark Shelton penalty and Lee Ndlovu ended the season in style and sparked a party on the Mill Farm terraces that Bees boss Brennan will never forget.
“I’ve got to be honest, that little party we&...

    FA TROPHY FINAL: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory

    Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.

    FA VASE FINAL: Whitstable Town hit back to claim Wembley glory

    Ronald Sithole’s extra-time strike won the Isuzu FA Vase for Whitstable Town as they came from behind in an entertaining encounter at Wembley.

    DALE ACE CALLS FOR BIG PUSH AT GLORY

    By John Lyons ROCHDALE v SOUTHEND UTD Thursday, May 15. Kick-off 7.45pm EVERGREEN Ian Henderson wants his young Rochdale teammates to seize their play-off opportunity with both hands – and move closer to a coveted EFL return. With problems on and off the pitch, Dale’s 102-year stay in the Football...

    TRUST PARK TO STEEL THE SHOW

    Stocksbridge glory from the very brink By Andrew Simpson STEELY RESPONSE: Stocksbridge Park Steels celebrate their rather unlikely promotion success PICTURE: Jon Palmer THIS time last year, Stocksbridge Park Steels told their supporters they were fighting to survive. The South Yorkshire club were relegated from the Northern Premier League’s top...