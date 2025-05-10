Latest News
DAGGERS DROP IS END FOR YOUNG
FA TROPHY FINAL: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory
Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.
FA VASE FINAL: Whitstable Town hit back to claim Wembley glory
Ronald Sithole’s extra-time strike won the Isuzu FA Vase for Whitstable Town as they came from behind in an entertaining encounter at Wembley.
KADJI NOW HARDENED FOR A TOP EFL RETURN
By John Lyons TURNING HEADS: Weston-super-Mare’s Dylan Kadji, centre DYLAN Kadji reckons a gruelling season with Weston-super-Mare has toughened him up – and boosted his chances of earning a fresh chance in the Football League. The 21-year-old spent almost a decade with Bristol City, making four appearances for the Robins,...
CROCKED CONNOR’S TOUCH OF FORTUNE
By Andy Mitchell WEMBLEY-bound Connor Wilkins admits the injury that stole half of his season is “probably the best thing that has ever happened” to him. Wilkins was recruited as part of Ramsgate’s successful plan to get out of Step 4, but tore the meniscus in his left knee during...