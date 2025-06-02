Gateshead confirm Carl Magnay departure

Gateshead have confirmed manager Carl Magnay has become the third high-profile departure from the International Stadium since the end of the National League season.

Just weeks after the Heed confirmed chairman Neil Pinkerton was bringing an end to his six-year reign and club captain Greg Olley departed after his contract came to an end, Magnay has now stepped down as Tynesiders manager after the club narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season.

Magnay has become something of a stalwart at the International Stadium after spending two separate spells with Gateshead during his playing career and was also player-first-team coach when the Heed were crowned National League North champions and lifted the FA Trophy for the first time in their history in recent seasons.

After short stints on the coaching staff at MK Dons and Carlisle United, Magnay returned to Tyneside in October to take his first managerial role with the Heed following the departure of former boss Rob Elliot to Crawley Town.

Key departures

A seemingly never-ending injury crisis, speculation over a potential sale to a consortium led by former Everton and Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe and the sale of two key players during the January transfer window hampered attempts to build on the progress made under his predecessors.

With captain and club legend Greg Olley already ruled out for the season after suffering a horrific injury in August, key defenders Joe Grayson and Kenton Richardson and goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks have also spent large spells of the campaign on the sidelines.

Top goalscorer Owen Oseni and influential midfielder Callum Whelan were both sold in January and loan signing Ben Radcliffe returned to Derby County before moving on to reunite with former Heed boss Rob Elliot at Crawley Town in a permanent.

New signings did arrive in the closing stages of yet another challenging season for Gateshead – but they were unable to bring a successful end to the Heed’s bid for the National League play-offs as Southend United landing the final top seven spot with a goalless draw at the International Stadium on the final day of the campaign.

Magnay admitted he had ‘no idea’ what lied ahead for him at the club as he assessed the draw with the Shrimpers – and it has now been confirmed he has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

Carl Magnay leaves Gateshead after seven months in charge

PICTURE: Alamy

Club statement

A statement released on the club website on Monday read: It read: “Gateshead FC can confirm that Carl Magnay has tendered his resignation as first-team manager.

“We wish to thank Carl for his efforts during his time as manager of Gateshead FC, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“We will be looking to appoint a new manager as swiftly and efficiently as possible – prospective applicants are invited to email [email protected] with their CV for consideration.

“Applications will close by 5pm on Friday, June 6.

“Successful applicants will be invited to interview during the week commencing Monday, June 9.”

There was one further departure confirmed at Gateshead on Monday as club doctor Ross Floyd also revealed he was leaving the National League club for family reasons.

