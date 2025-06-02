York City co-owner calls for immediate reform of National League promotion structure

York City co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla has called for an immediate reform of the promotion and relegation system between the EFL and the National League, which would see her club promoted to League Two.

The Minstermen missed out on a return to the Football League as they lost in the play-off semi-finals to Oldham, having finished second in the league table behind champions Barnet, 28 points clear of the final play-off position.

In February, the National League launched the ‘3UP campaign’ with the aim of securing three promotion places to League Two for the 2025/26 season.

But Uggla has called for “an immediate review, temporary relief measures, or an accelerated implementation of the ‘3UP’ model” with the intention of York earning instant promotion to League Two.

Thick fog hangs over the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the LNER Community Stadium, York. Picture date: Friday December 1, 2023.

Sporting merit

In an open letter to the National League and the EFL chief executive Trevor Birch, she said: “I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment at the current promotion system between the National League and League Two, following a season where York City FC, despite finishing 28 points clear of seventh place and winning 12 more matches, were denied promotion.

“Such a glaring imbalance not only undermines sporting merit but erodes the very foundations of fair competition.

“To dominate a league campaign so comprehensively (Barnet the only exception), only to be forced into a play-off lottery, is structurally unjust.

“It penalises excellence and rewards inferiority in a way no professional league system should condone.

“While I am aware of the historical basis for the two-up structure, it is no longer fit for purpose.

“The gap between the top National League clubs and the lower EFL clubs has narrowed, and in many cases reversed, making the case for three-up promotion beyond compelling.

“The ‘3UP’ campaign rightly reflects the sentiment of every National League club and countless supporters.

“But waiting until 2025–26 only deepens the injustice for clubs like York City, who have already paid the price for a system built on outdated assumptions.

“I urge both governing bodies to urgently consider transitional reform, whether via immediate review, temporary relief measures, or an accelerated implementation of the ‘3UP’ model.

Oldham won promotion to League Two on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Sustainable

“At the very least, this season’s outcome should provoke an honest re-evaluation of what fairness in football truly means.

“For clubs, fans, and the integrity of the English football pyramid, it is time to reward merit and restore credibility to the system.”

Oldham returned to the Football League after they beat Southend 3-2 after extra time in the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

Uggla added: “I would also like to point out that writing this letter should not undermine the achievements of Oldham Athletic from their victory at Wembley yesterday, and to Southend United for making the final.

“Their accomplishments should not go unnoticed.

“Too many great clubs, including Oldham and Southend, have fallen into this league with little chance of redemption due to the lack of promotion places.

“The current system is simply not sustainable anymore.”

READ MORE: York City 0-3 Oldham Athletic: Lethal Latics dreaming of a magical EFL return