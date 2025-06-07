Connect with us

National League

Panjab Warriors step in to end Shrimps’ takeover stalemate

IT’S ALL OVER: Morecambe’s players contemplate the club’s relegation to the National League after 18 years away

MORECAMBE’S incoming owners say actions will speak louder than words after they were given the green light to take control of the

crisis-torn National League newcomers.

Panjab Warriors -led by London-based entrepreneur Kuljeet Singh Momi -announced on Friday that their consortium had received clearance from the to proceed with their takeover.

“We believe Morecambe FC’s best days lie ahead,” said Gurpreet Singh, head of communications for Panjab Warriors.

“But actions speak louder than words -by working together with the board, the Shrimps Trust and the wider fanbase, we will look to deliver consistently, listen deeply, and put supporters at the heart of everything we do.

“This is a long-term commitment, rooted in respect, responsibility, and a genuine love for the game.”

Morecambe were put up for sale in September 2022 by current owners the Bond Group, with chairman Jason Whittingham subsequently standing down.

However, they have struggled to attract serious interest amidst transfer embargoes, points deductions and dwindling fortunes on the pitch. Relegated from League One in 2023, their 18-year stay in the EFL came to an end last season when they finished bottom of the entire EFL.

It later emerged that Panjab Warriors had been covering wage payments and providing financial support since last summer as takeover talks dragged on.

Singh added: “This is more than a business venture. It’s a commitment to the fans, the town, and the future of Morecambe FC.

“Our aim is to build upon the club’s rich heritage, ensuring stability and fostering unity across all parts of the community.

“Panjab Warriors would like to extend their thanks to the club and its board of directors for their co-operation in obtaining EFL approval, and also to the EFL for their patience and support in getting to this stage.

“In the interests of transparency and until final due diligence and contracts are finalised, we are not in a position to say anything further. Once we are in this position, we are looking forward to meeting with supporters and media to update via the appropriate channels.”

