Isuzu sign on for three more years!

Isuzu have extended their sponsorship of the FA Trophy and FA Vase after signing a deal to run until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The vehicle manufacturers have been title partner of the competitions since the start of the 2022-23 season and will continue their support for three more years.

The attendance for this year’s Isuzu Non-League Finals Day at topped 38,600 – the highest since Isuzu UK became title partner of the major competitions.

And that prompted the Japanese brand to further commit to promoting Non-League for another three years – support which also includes an association with The ‘s NGA Awards.

Head of marketing at Isuzu UK, George Wallis, said: “We recognise the huge passion involved in Non-League football for both the fans and their communities across the UK.

“Through these competitions we continue to be the driving force behind Non-League football, celebrating the special relationship people have with their teams.”

The FA commercial director, James Gray, added: “We have built a strong relationship over the past three seasons with Isuzu delivering on its commitment to promote Non-League football.”

MOMENT TO SAVOUR: won the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of over 38,000 fans at Wembley
PICTURE: Peter Shortrapher

