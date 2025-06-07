Isuzu sign on for three more years!

ISUZU UK have extended their sponsorship of the FA Trophy and FA Vase after signing a deal to run until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The vehicle manufacturers have been title partner of the Non-League competitions since the start of the 2022-23 season and will continue their support for three more years.

The attendance for this year’s Isuzu Non-League Finals Day at Wembley topped 38,600 – the highest since Isuzu UK became title partner of the major competitions.

And that prompted the Japanese brand to further commit to promoting Non-League football for another three years – support which also includes an association with The NLP‘s NGA Awards.

Head of marketing at Isuzu UK, George Wallis, said: “We recognise the huge passion involved in Non-League football for both the fans and their communities across the UK.

“Through these competitions we continue to be the driving force behind Non-League football, celebrating the special relationship people have with their teams.”

The FA commercial director, James Gray, added: “We have built a strong relationship over the past three seasons with Isuzu delivering on its commitment to promote Non-League football.”